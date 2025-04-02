AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Alijah Arenas and Co. earn McDonald's All-American bragging rights following West team's triumph 

The Boys' Game of the McDonald's All-American Game has finally wrapped up, and much like the Girls' Game, the West outlasted the East, though this one was much closer. The game pitted the best of the West against the best of the East, with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Alijah Arenas and the rest of the West team earning the win during the annual All-Star game for high school seniors.

The top two players from the West, Dybantsa and Peterson, shined the most in the win, with No. 3-ranked Peterson getting the co-MVP honors with the East's Cameron Boozer, who lifted the East throughout the game with his performance.

The final score was 105-92, with Peterson scoring 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block during his stellar performance.

While the West was mostly in the lead in the second half, Peterson took over during the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of his 18 points in the final period and leading the team to pull away from the East and eventually win.

Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer, the son of Carlos Boozer, had 16 points in that losing effort, with Houston signee Isiah Harwell adding 16 points and Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. contributing 12 points, However, their efforts were not enough to seal the victory.

Five players from the West were in double figures, including Peterson. These include No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa, who had 17 points during the game. Niko Bundalo (12 points), Chris Cenac Jr. (11 points) and Alijah Arenas (11 points).

The McDonald's All-American Boys' Game started slowly, with both sides missing several 3-pointers. However, the 3-point drought ended after the West's Shon Abaev sank two straight 3s to give the East a 24-21 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, the West clawed back and eventually pulled away for the victory.

West wins McDonald's All-American Game for first time since 2018

It was also a big achievement for the West team to just win at this year's McDonald's All-American Game, as it stops the East's four-year winning streak at the Boys' Game, winning it for the first time since 2018.

The game was canceled in 2020 and 2021, extending the drought to six years without a win. This now gives the East just a one-win lead over the West overall, with 23 wins over the West's 22.

Over at the McDonald's All-American Girls' Game, the West also triumphed over the East, with the West also snapping the East's three-year winning streak.

