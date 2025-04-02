Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 3-word message as son Alijah Arenas prepares to rep the West team at the McDonald's All-American 

Alijah Arenas is in New York City to play in the McDonald's All-American Game, and his entire family is there to cheer him on Tuesday. Leading his cheer squad is former reality show star Laura Govan, his mother, who came there with her parents and Alijah's siblings, Izela, Hamiley and Aloni.

As Alijah Arenas' name was displayed on the jumbotron, Laura Govan posted a message for her son as he prepared to play for the West team alongside the likes of Darryn Peterson, Brayden Burries, Mikel Brown Jr., Chris Cenac Jr., and AJ Dybantsa.

Laura Govan cheers on Alijah Arenas as he appears on the jumbotron during the McDonald's All-American Game (Source: Instagram/ lauramgovan)

"Let's Go Papa... @alijah0arenas @mcdaag," wrote Laura Govan in her Instagram stories caption.

Alijah Arenas plays for the Chatsworth Chancellors in Chatsworth, California, and was originally part of the Class of 2026. However, he reclassified in December, making him eligible to play for the annual "burger game." He remained a five-star, though he went down the rankings following his reclassification, going from No. 4 of 2026 to No. 10 of 2025.

It had been a stellar senior year for the eldest son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, leading the Chancellors to the finals of both the CIF City Section Open Division Championships and the CIF Division II State Championships, though they failed to win both titles.

Gilbert Arenas says he would have done what LeBron James did to Stephen A. Smith for Alijah Arenas

Gilbert Arenas gave his take on the ongoing controversy between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith regarding LeBron confronting Smith over his criticisms of his son, Bronny James.

The three-time NBA All-Star said that if he was in a similar situation where somebody like Stephen A. Smith were to criticize his son, Alijah Arenas, he would have done the same.

“I was like, I know why you guys are here. I was four for 17. So, let’s just get right to it,” he said. “No one ever played with their kid, but what if you were in the league and your son was able to go into the NBA, and you had that wealth of power?”

“I would have did the same thing,” Gilbert added. “Let’s just be honest. Every parent would have did the same thing.”

"Agent Zero" has been known to speak his mind and even get in trouble for it, but as he said, he will be ready to fight for Alijah.

