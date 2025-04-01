Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 3-word reaction as Adidas basketball showcases McDonald's All-Americans Alijah Arenas, others

Adidas has three athletes in the McDonald's All-American: Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr.

Apart from their MDAAG photoshoot, the trio also came together for another shoot, this time with Adidas, with all three sporting Adidas apparel, including the latest Adidas kicks.

It elicited a lot of fan reactions, including one of Alijah Arenas' biggest ones, his mom, former reality show star Laura Govan, who shared how proud she's of her second child.

"That's My Bqby (Baby)," wrote Laura Govan.

Laura Govan reacts to Adidas McDonald's All-American Game shoot for Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr. (Source: Instagram/ adidasbasketball)

Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr. are also playing on the same team, with all three being a part of the West squad for Tuesday's big game.

They will once again part ways for college, though; Peterson is going to Kansas; Arenas is heading to USC, while Mikel Brown Jr. is heading to Louisville. Peterson and Brown are heading to Adidas-sponsored schools, while Arenas will go to a school that wears a Nike uniform in USC.

The McDonald's All-American Game kicks off on Tuesday, starting with the Girls' Game at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Boys' Game at 9 p.m. ET. It will pit the best high school hoopers from the East against the best high school hoopers from the west, with both teams featuring top-ranked athletes from the Class of 2025.

Alijah Arenas says he's applying what dad Gilbert Arenas has taught him

It has been a busy weekend for the hoopers participating in Tuesday's big game, facing reporters for the Media Day event on Monday.

Alijah Arenas was about his dad, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, mentoring him and if he applies what his dad has taught him.

"For me, we talk a lot. Everything that he talks to me, like, anything, whether it's dribbling, eating, riding in a car, checking in at games, you know, everything just kinda like sinks in for me. It's just love what you do and really work hard for it," responded Alijah.

Gilbert Arenas has been known to mentor all four of his kids, all of whom play basketball.

His eldest, Izela, is in Louisville; Alijah has committed to USC; Hamiley is a high school freshman but is making a name for herself at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), while the youngest, Aloni, is a budding middle school prospect.

