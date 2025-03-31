Gilbert Arenas hypes up his son Alijah Arenas as he represents West team at McDonald’s All-American scrimmage

It is finally McDonald's All-American week, and Alijah Arenas is already in New York City for some scrimmages and media engagements. The rest of his family are in the Big Apple as well, though his former NBA All-Star dad, Gilbert Arenas, was not spotted in the city. The former Washington Wizards star shot a video of ESPN's coverage of his son during the McDonald's All-American week and uploaded it on Instagram on Sunday.

"Let's go! I see you, boy! Yeah, yeah, yeah! Let's get it, West!" Gilbert Arenas said from behind the camera while cheering for his son in the video.

Alijah Arenas was being interviewed by ESPN, along with West teammates Brayden Burries and Tounde Yessoufou. Other notable members of the West team include Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Chris Cenac Jr., Koa Peat, Meleek Thomas, and Caleb Wilson.

Gilbert Arenas, who was a three-time NBA All-Star, was never selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game. However, he will be cheering his son on, as was evident from the video. The former NBA player's wife, Melli Monaco, commented on the post.

"😍😍😍, " Monaco commented.

Melli Monaco reacts to her husband Gilbert Arenas hyping up his son Alijah Arenas (Source: Instagram/@no.chill.gil)

Alijah Arenas's mom, Laura Govan is in New York City to cheer for her son

While Alijah Arenas is busy with practice, scrimmages, and media appearances to promote Tuesday's big game, his mom, Laura Govan, along with his grandparents and siblings, are already in New York City. Govan has been busy going around the Big Apple and snapping pics with the rest of her family as Alijah Arenas completes his engagements in the leadup to the game.

Alijah Arenas's family - his siblings, his grandparents and his mother were snapped in New York City (Source: Instagram/@lauramgovan)

Govan's eldest child, Izela Arenas, whose Louisville team did not make it past the second round of March Madness, was spotted in the photograph that she shared alongside rising freshman star Hamiley Arenas and rising middle school star Aloni Arenas as they marked their support for their brother.

Arenas's West Team will take on the East Team, which includes the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as other high school stars like Nate Ament, Darius Acuff Jr., Isiah Harwell and Eric Reibe.

