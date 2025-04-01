"I'm just not 100% yet": Duke target Nate Ament postpones his commitment decision as he awaits March Madness Final 4 results

Five-star small forward Nate Ament is the highest-ranking uncommitted hooper from the Class of 2025, being the consensus No. 4 rank. He was supposed to make his announcement on Tuesday at the McDonald's All-American Game, but during the event's media day, the Highland Hawks star said he's not ready to make his decision yet.

During a news conference, he said that he will make his announcement after the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, in which Duke, one of the top schools recruiting him, is competing.

The final five schools still in contention also include Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky and Notre Dame, though many consider this to be a two-horse race between the Cardinals and the Blue Devils.

"I'm just not 100% yet; I want to take some extra time to be completely confident in my choice," Ament said. "I will connect with the people in my circle and will also be interested to see some transfer portal moves now that the tournament is coming to a close."

Duke had been stepping up its recruitment of Nate Ament, with the Blue Devils sending its signees to help the five-star small forward to choose to go to Durham. For Tuesday's game, he will be teammates with the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who have said that they are trying to recruit other big names to the school. The twins showed up at Durham when Ament officially visited Duke.

As for his potential teammate at Louisville, Mikel Brown Jr. is playing for their opponents, the West team.

Donovan Mitchell also wants Nate Ament to commit to Louisville

With the McDonald's All-American Game festivities underway in New York City, many have been anticipating Nate Ament's decision. However, with that now postponed, people continue to speculate on what school he will choose.

One person who wishes he would choose Louisville is Louisville alum Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who gave his pitch to the five-star small forward.

"I haven't spoken to him; I don't know if he knows that I would like him to commit," he said. "I know Mikel (Brown Jr.) probably has talked to him, but he's a talent, man. He would make us really, really special.

"We already got a hell of a class and hell of a team, but, Nate, if you watching this, you know what I'm saying, we'll find a way to get in contact with you. Hopefully, we can get you over to Louisville."

Both Duke and Louisville have been aggressive in their late push for Ament, although Kentucky and Notre Dame are considered dark horses that may steal him from under the two favorites' noses.

