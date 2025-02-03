Carlos Boozer's sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer share their reaction to McDonald's All-American Nate Ament's visit to Duke

The Duke Blue Devils currently have three five-stars in Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer and Shelton Henderson, and four-star Nikolas Khamenia signed to their 2025 class. The team may also have a fourth five-star coming, as No. 4-ranked prospect Nate Ament officially visited Duke on Friday, with the school being one of the favorites to recruit the Highland High School (Warrenton, Virginia) star.

Ament then shared his photoshoot over at Durham, with the five-star small forward also donning the Blue Devils jersey.

This post from Ament garnered the attention of two of those Duke-bound five-star talents, the Boozer twins. Both Cameron and Cayden left comments to try and coax the Highland High School star to choose Duke.

"👀," Cameron Boozer commented.

"Yk this is the move twin🤞🏾🤞🏾," Cayden Boozer wrote.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer comment on Nate Ament officially visiting Duke (Source: Instagram/ ament_nate)

When Ament visited the school on Saturday, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer rolled out the red carpet and even had three of his other signees present to make the five-star feel more welcomed. These were his three five-stars in Shelton Henderson and the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden.

Nate Ament is the highest-ranking uncommitted prospect left, with No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa signing with BYU, No. 2 Cameron Boozer signing with Duke and No. 3 Darryn Peterson signing with Kansas. He has cut down his options to just 11 schools, and they are Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas State, Louisville, BYU, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Georgetown.

Louisville fans loudest in trying to recruit Nate Ament

With Nate Ament now the top prize left in the Class of 2025, fans flocked to the comments sections of various posts, including his official visit to Duke. Many of them are Louisville fans who want to see him play for the Cardinals next season.

In fact, some Louisville fans are even willing to pay him money to come to the school, with the Cardinals topping the most fan bets on him at the NIL crowdfunding site Fanstake. On that website, college sports fans can "stake" their money to lure potential recruits, with Nate Ament being the site's first NIL deal.

As of Jan. 23, Louisville fans have raised over $29,000 to attract Ament to the school. This is followed by Duke at $4,850. Should Ament pick another school, fans who staked their money would not have to pay, but those who do would get billed. There is also a $25 deposit, which would be given back to fans should the athlete not pick their school.

