"I would like him to commit": Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell shares thoughts on elite Louisville target Nate Ament

Five-star small forward Nate Ament is now the biggest 2025 prospect to remain uncommitted. Right now, the Highland small forward is busy with the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday, but many are expecting him to announce his decision soon.

Several schools are battling it out for him, including Louisville, whose alumni and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell had a few words regarding the Cardinals target's possibility of committing to the school on Monday.

Mitchell, who was a standout for the Cardinals, even earning First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors for the team in 2017, said that he wants Ament to choose his alma mater.

"I haven't spoken to him, I don't know if he knows I would like him to commit," he said.

Aside from Louisville, Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Tennessee are battling it out for Nate Ament's commitment, with Duke and Tennessee being seen as the two top contenders to land the No. 4-ranked 2025 recruit. However, Kentucky nad Arkansas have also been making late pushes in their effort to land the five-star.

As for now, Ament is focusing on playing for the East Team in Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in New York City. He will be teaming up with possible Duke teammates Cayden and Cameron Boozer, both of whom have already signed their letter of intent for Duke.

The Boozer Twins have been very public about helping the Blue Devils in recruiting others.

Nate Ament pushes back commitment date

Nate Ament had been very busy ahead of Tuesday's big game, participating in various McDonald's All-American activities, including the event's Media Day on Monday. There, the Highland Hawks star revealed that he will be pushing back his commitment date.

Ament did not specify when he would make his announcement, though it was originally supposed to happen on April 1, the same day as the annual high school all-star game.

Despite the date being pushed back, Louisville and Duke are still seen as two top contenders, with On3's Joe Tipton saying that Louisville is still a favorite.

"I know Louisville is towards the top of his list," said the On3 scout. "I even wrote recently on On3 that if I had to pick a school that Nate Ament picks, I would probably lean towards Louisville."

Both Louisville and Duke have been aggressive in trying to recruit Ament, with experts largely divided on where he would ultimately go.

