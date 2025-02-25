3 high school basketball prospects of the 2025 class who remain uncommitted ft. Nate Ament

This late into the 2024-25 basketball season, only three prospects from the Class of 2025's Top 50 have remained uncommitted and all three of them are five-stars.

Now, deciding on one's future is hard, and these three prospects are feeling the heat of having to make a decision with some of the biggest programs in the country awaiting it.

The top 3 of the class have all signed with their respective schools of choice, with No. 1 AJ Dybantsa going to BYU, No. 2 Cameron Boozer going to Duke, and No. 3 Darryn Peterson going to Kansas.

Several other big names have also either committed or signed to some big schools. This includes No. 9 Darius Acuff Jr. and No. 11 Meleek Thomas going to Arkansas, while No. 12 Alijah Arenas has committed to USC.

3 high school basketball prospects who have remained uncommitted

No. 10 overall Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt

Right now, Brayden Burries is busy with the state title playoffs. Win or lose, however, the five-star guard may have to finally deal with deciding which school he will go to next season. He is down to his final six choices, and these are Arizona, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Tennessee and Alabama.

On3 has Arizona as the favorite to land Burries, which makes it possible that he may be teaming up with another uncommitted prospect in the list ... and also Bryce James, son of LeBron James.

No. 7 overall Koa Peat, Perry High School

The best player in the state of Arizona has proven time and time again why he is one of the best high school basketball stars right now.

However, he has not yet chosen any school and is down to his final five choices. These are Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas and Houston, with a possibility of him teaming up with other five-stars with Houston and Arizona.

With Houston, Koa Peat will probably play with Cougars signees Kingston Flemings, Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac Jr. Should he choose Arizona, which is considered the favorite by On3, he may team up with fellow uncommitted prospect Brayden Burries ... and Bryce James.

No. 4 overall Nate Ament, Highland High School

Of the top 5 in the rankings, Nate Ament is the only one left uncommitted. There are actually 11 schools trying to recruit the Virginia native, including Louisville, Kentucky, Duke, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Notre Dame, BYU, Georgetown and Kansas State.

Duke is considered the favorite, which means he may be teaming up with the Boozer Twins and Shelton Henderson. However, Kentucky and Louisville fans are rallying on Fanstake, the fan staking site where fans can use their own money to help attract players to their favorite schools.

