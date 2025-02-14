"Dude start cryin": Hoops fans react to elite forward Koa Peat's triple-double performance on senior night

On Wednesday, five-star forward Koa Peat exploded in Perry High School's senior night game against the Chandler Wolves. Although the No. 7 prospect from the Class of 2025 only scored 14 points against the Wolves, he had 14 rebounds, 10 assists, and four blocks for a triple-double.

The Perry Pumas won that game, 73–27, dominantly. Fans discussed Peat's senior night performance on Instagram, especially because he and his teammates looked very emotional during that game.

"Dude start cryin," one wrote.

"Awe it’s his teammate for me. So genuine … those are real tears, like imma miss you tears !!!!!! Love this," another wrote.

"Why is the one guy bawling during the walk w his mom," another wrote.

That game against Chandler was also Peat's final regular-season game in high school. He is expected to join college next year, although he hasn't decided yet. Many fans, especially ones from Arizona, want him to choose the Wildcats and team up with Bryce James. Meanwhile, others were just impressed with how dominant he was.

"Koa Peat. I cant wait to be hearing that name all the time when he's in an Arizona Wildcats jersey," one fan wrote.

"Real deal. Looking forward to see how he continues to polish his game," another wrote.

"Other team looks small … good luck at the next level … won’t be like that," another wrote.

Hoops fans react to Koa Peat's senior night game triple-double vs. Chandler (Source: Instagram/ ballislife)

The Perry Pumas ended their 2024-2025 regular season campaign with a 22-2 overall record and an 8-0 record in the 6A Premier League. They are first in their league and are expected to be seeded No. 1 in the playoffs.

Where will Koa Peat go to college?

The biggest question regarding Koa Peat is where the No. 7-ranked five-star will go to college next season. The big man is among the most coveted in the class and has plenty of suitors.

He is down to just five schools: Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Arizona State, and Texas. Arizona is the favorite, with On3 predicting that the Wildcats have a 75.5% chance, followed by Arizona State with a 4.6% chance. Texas has a 3.9% chance, while Houston has a 3.3% chance.

