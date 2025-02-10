  • home icon
  • "Bryce is everywhere" "Tyran is so tuff": Hoops fans share their feelings on rivalry between Bryce James' Sierra Canyon and Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame

"Bryce is everywhere" "Tyran is so tuff": Hoops fans share their feelings on rivalry between Bryce James' Sierra Canyon and Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Feb 10, 2025 14:45 GMT
Trinity-Mission League Showcase - Source: Getty
Trinity-Mission League Showcase (Credits: Getty)

Rivalry games are always be heated, and this was evident when Tyran Stokes and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) took on Bryce James and Sierra Canyon in their rematch last Tuesday. Sierra Canyon won the first game, but during this one, the Notre Dame Knights came out on top, tying their season series to 1-1 and they did so on the road, right in the Trailblazers' home court.

Stokes and crew avenged their Feb. 1 loss to Sierra Canyon with the final score of 83-72. The highlights video featured the two teams' respective stars in action, with three-star Bryce doing his father, LeBron James' signature chase-down block to Tyran just being a dominant force. Their performances had fans talking in the comments section.

"Bryce is every where on the court my god," one fan said.
"bryce jus not better than bronny even thought he scoring more he not aggressive. he’s 6’6 and don’t attack the rim," another fan said.
"people either say bryce is way better than bronny or bronny is way better than bryce 😭 i think everyone’s lying," one fan said.

Meanwhile, fans also commented on Tyran Stokes' performance during the heated game.

"Tyran is so tuff 🔥,." one fan said.
"@_thetyranstokes best in dis s ," another fan said.
"Are these the best “public” schools in Cali?" one fan said.
Hoops fans react to Tyran Stokes vs. Bryce James game (Source: Instagram/ballislife)
Hoops fans react to Tyran Stokes vs. Bryce James game (Source: Instagram/ballislife)

Both teams have already made it to the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships for California. Tyran Stokes and Notre Dame have been ranked the No. 5 seed and are part of Pool A, while Bryce James and Sierra Canyon are the No. 6 seed and are part of Group B. The playoffs will begin with group action on Wednesday.

Which teams will Tyran Stokes and Bryce James take on in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships?

The CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships will feature some of the best teams in Southern California, which means the competition will be tough. The teams that Bryce James and Tyran Stokes will respectively face this year have been named.

Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) will first take on JSerra Catholic on Feb. 12 to kick off the group phase, and then La Mirada on Feb. 14. Stokes and crew will then take on Santa Margarita on Feb. 18 before taking on No. 1 Harvard Westlake on the 21st.

As for Bryce James and crew, the Trailblazers first have Redondo Union on Feb. 12, and then Heritage Christan on Feb. 14. They will then take on St. John Bosco on Feb. 18 before taking on No. 2 ranked Roosevelt on Feb. 21.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
