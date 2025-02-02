“Damn Bryce got tatts now?”: Hoops fans react as LeBron James’ son Bryce James takes the upper hand vs. 5-star Tyran Stokes

It was a battle that many were looking forward to, as three-star Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers took on No. 1 ranked 2026 five-star Tyran Stokes and the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights on Saturday. It was one of the biggest challenges for Sierra Canyon this season, and the Trailblazers came out on top, 63-54.

With Stokes leading Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), the Knights came in with a deadly offensive reputation. However, James and Sierra Canyon put on a defensive show. After that big win, some fans were impressed, while others were surprised that LeBron James' youngest son already had some tattoos.

"damn, bryce got tats now?" said one person.

"He been different since the signing," another person pointed out, talking about Bryce reportedly improving after committing to Arizona.

"W matchups this whole week first Shon abaev vs AJ dybantsa second Bryce James vs Tyran stokes," another fan wrote.

However, some commenters talked about the blockbuster Luka Doncic - Anthony Davis trade.

"you posting Bryce when doncic just got traded to La… cmon now," a fan wrote.

"But who’s running center for the Lakers?" another person asked.

"who cares, luka a laker," another commenter said.

Hoops fans react to Bronny James vs. Tyran Stokes game (Source: Instagram/@br_hoops)

The game was part of the Trinity-Mission League Showcase at the Intuit Dome. Gavin Hightower led the Trailblazers with 18 points but fouled out before earning the game MVP honors. Bryce Cofield added 15 points, while Maxi Adams scored 18 for Sierra Canyon. Meanwhile, the 54-point outing was a season-low for the offensively-minded Notre Dame.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon are heading to the Mission League Playoffs in second place

The game against Tyran Stokes and Notre Dame was Sierra Canyon's last in the regular season. The Trailblazers finished the season with a 20-4 record and are second in the Mission League, behind first-place Harvard Westlake. The team is also 6-1 in the league.

Sierra Canyon will likely face Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) again in the Mission League Playoffs, with the semifinal game scheduled for Tuesday.

Bryce James missed much of the season and only returned in December. He is the team's go-to 3-point shooter, more than capable of sinking a three from the wing.

