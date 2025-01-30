"Grandma just came up with it": LeBron James' son Bryce James reveals origin story behind 'Sweet Treats' nickname

Some players have cool nicknames, like Vince Carter's "Half-Man, Half-Amazing" or Michael Jordan's "Air Jordan." High school players also have nicknames, including Bryce James, the son of "The King" himself, LeBron James. His nickname is "Sweet Treats," and the three-star Arizona commit revealed how that came to be in a video on the "NBA Future Starts Now" Instagram page.

Bryce explained that the nickname "Sweet Treats" came from his grandmother, though he did not reveal from which side. Bryce said he used to eat a lot of sweets when he was younger, leading to the moniker. This has stuck all the way to high school, and may even stay when he plays for Arizona next year.

"When I was a little kid, I loved eating candy. That's why," Bryce James said in the video. "My grandma just came up with it."

Bryce currently plays for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, a nationally ranked powerhouse in Chatsworth, California. On3 ranks him as a three-star talent, with the On3 Industry Ranking placing him at No. 206 overall, No. 56 in terms of shooting guards and No. 27 in California for the Class of 2025.

The youngest James son shocked many when he decided to go with the Arizona Wildcats, having only paid an unofficial visit to the school late last year.

Prior to his commitment, Ohio State was considered the heavy favorite to land Bryce James, with the school being in the James family's home state.

LeBron James excited about the prospect of Bryce James going to Arizona

By choosing Arizona, Bryce James opted to follow his own path rather than going to USC like his brother or going back home to Ohio to play for the Buckeyes. His dad, LeBron James, supports his decision.

“It was his decision to make,” LeBron said earlier this month. “He went where he felt comfortable. Coach Lloyd, straight shooter, gave him exactly what they believe in him or what they thought about him as a player and as a person.

"We’re happy to be part of the Bear Down community now. Got some terrible friends in Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye that are alums there, so not too excited about that, but other than that we’re excited to be a part of the Tucson community.”

However, Bryce James may not be the most high-profile commit that Arizona might be getting from the Class of 2025, as the school is considered the favorite to land Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas and five-star Koa Peat.

