$30M worth La La Anthony drops 2-word message for son Kiyan Anthony's MVP honor at The Throne National Championship game

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony was the MVP for his performance in The Throne Hoops National Championship game in New Jersey last Saturday. The small forward led the Crusaders to a 71-68 win over the Eagles to stop a late comeback attempt to capture the national championship.

Ad

Kiyan's 25 points, three assists, and five rebounds on 9-15 shooting helped the Crusaders win the championship. Dylan Mingo, a five-star point guard, added 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while his brother, four-star Penn State signee Kayden Mingo, had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the championship win.

His mom, actress La La Anthony, who is worth $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, was present at the event. She was more than happy to react to his championship win and MVP honors.

Ad

Trending

"Super proud @kiyananthony!!!" La La Anthony wrote in her Instagram Stories caption.

La La Anthony reacts to son Kiyan Anthony's MVP performance during The Throne Hoops National Championships (Source: Instagram/ lala)

La La has been a supportive parent, often finding time from her busy schedule and driving for hours just to see Kiyan play.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders have been on fire since Kiyan Anthony returned from a groin ailment last January, losing only once since then. Since then, he guided LuHi to a win over AZ Compass Prep in the Hoophall Classic past January, earning MVP honors.

Their only loss since his return was against Link Academy during the final of the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament last March 8.

Kiyan Anthony and Crusaders had a tough road to win the Thone Hoops National Championships

Kiyan Anthony and the LuHi Crusaders had one of the toughest routes to get to the final of The Thone Hoops National Championships.

Ad

In their first game, they took on No. 4-ranked overall Nate Ament and the Highland Hawks, with the Crusaders barely escaping a late comeback bid from Ament and crew on Wednesday. The final score was 56-55.

Their next opponents were the William J. Brennan Bears, led by five-star Houston commit Kingston Flemings. It was a more dominant matchup on Thursday, beating the Bears 83-56. This led to the game against Allen, in which they once again survived a late-game comeback bid.

They will next compete at the Chipotle National Championships on April 2, and their opponent will be a tough one, which will be Prolific Prep, led by No. 2-ranked Darryn Peterson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback