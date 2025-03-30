  • home icon
  • La La Anthony hypes son Kiyan Anthony with 4-words as he wins The Throne National Championship with LuHi in style

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 30, 2025 13:39 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony has been on a tear since he returned from injury, only losing once since he came back. His hot streak was evident in The Throne Hoops National Championships as he led the Crusaders to a national championship.

Anthony finished the game with 25 points, three assists and five rebounds on 9-15 shooting to lead the Crusaders to a 71-68 victory. Five-star point guard Dylan Mingo added 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Four-star Penn State signee Kayden Mingo added 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

The small forward was given MVP honors for leading his team to the national title in a tournament sponsored by the NBPA, the players' union for the NBA. His mother, actress La La Anthony, showed her support by posting his MVP jacket and the national title:

LaLa Anthony shares son Kiyan Anthony;s MVP jacket and Throne Hoops National Championships trophy (source: Instagram/ lala)
Kiyan Anthony was given a throne to sit on before being awarded his MVP jacket, with his teammates applauding behind him. La La was taking pictures of him in a video from NBA Future Starts Now.

La La Anthony also reshared some of the social media posts revealing the Crusaders won as well as her son getting MVP honors.

La La Anthony shares Kiyan Anthony's new product launch for his streetwear brand

Aside from supporting Kiyan's budding basketball career, actress La La Anthony is also supportive of her son's venture into the world of fashion. His streetwear brand, "One Way," launched a brand new line of sweatsuits and the actress shared in on her Instagram stories as well.

La La Anthony hypes up Kiyan Anthony&#039;s new merch drop (Source: Instagram/ Lala)
La La Anthony hypes up Kiyan Anthony's new merch drop (Source: Instagram/ Lala)

The latest merchandise release includes updated versions of the 1617 sweatsuit and jogger. Each of these things is sold separately and costs $85. La La helped her son launch his new clothing line, and the actress is a well-known fashionista in New York City.

Kiyan launched One Way in 2023 with fellow hooper Jayden. The business operates almost exclusively online out of Harlem, New York. However, the brand does have some pop-up stores around New York every now and then.

Edited by Krutik Jain
