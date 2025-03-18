“It’s not just for fun”: When Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony shared his thoughts on opening up a fashion brand at a young age

Kiyan Anthony may have followed his dad, Carmelo Anthony's footsteps in basketball. But when it comes to fashion, the four-star Syracuse signee takes after his mom, actress and fashionista, La La Anthony. Kiyan is so into fashion that his vacation to Japan revolved mainly around shopping for clothes.

During the Sept. 3, 2023 entry for his weekly vlog for the Overtime YouTube channel, the Long Island Lutheran shooting guard talked about opening up his own fashion brand at such a young age. His clothing brand is called "One Way."

"'One Way,' it's a clothing brand but we're really trying to promote a whole lifestyle, not just clothes," Kiyan Anthony explained (2:39).

Kiyan launched the brand with his friend, Jayden, and the son of Carmelo explained how the idea came about.

"It was an idea going back in February, started a clothing brand because we're both big into fashion even though we're both athletes and play basketball and stuff," Kiyan Anthony added. (3:05)

Jayden admitted that it was Kiyan who came up with the idea and he was not even sure if the LuHi star was serious about it. They were serious about the venture too, with Jayden adding that he and Kiyan got together to design a few pieces. Kiyan also stated that his end goal is to open up a physical store.

"we're trying to show these people like it's not just for fun, like we're real serious about it," said Kiyan. (3:50)

The business is still going strong, with the fashion brand offering various T-shirts, hoodies and joggers. It operates out of Harlem in New York City but mostly operates online, though several pop-up shots have sprouted around the Big Apple.

Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran to take on Nate Ament and Highland during the Throne Hoops Nationals

Meanwhile, Kiyan Anthony's senior season at LuHi is not over yet, as the Throne Hoops Nationals has revealed its opening matchups and the Crusaders are in for quite the challenge. They will take on Virginia state champions, the Highland Hawks, which is led by No. 4-ranked five-star Nate Ament.

The showdown will happen on March 27 at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. Several big schools are participating, including the California Open Division state champions, the Roosevelt Mustangs, which will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, LuHi will enter as the No. 2 seed.

