"His last name Anthony not James unfortunately": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's disappointment at Kiyan Anthony's McDonald's All-American snub

Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, a four-star who is ranked No. 1 in New York, was one of the biggest snubs for the McDonald's All-American Game. The Long Island Lutheran star missed much of the season due to injury, only coming back in action last January. This may have been a factor as to why he did not make the game.

Despite this, his dad sounded off on his "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast where he questioned why the four-star shooting guard was snubbed. Melo said he thinks Kiyan deserved to be part of the game, and some fans in the comments section agreed with the NBA legend.

"His last name Anthony not James unfortunately we know Ky actually deserves that," one fan pointed out.

"Melo call it what it is...SHOE POLITICS!! All these HS All Star teams are based on shoe politics. Even the USA team is based on shoe politics. Adidas sponsors McDonalds so more than likely they are gonna get THEIR players in that game. Kiyan is going to a Nike School in Syracuse and Melo is Jumpman. He will be in the Jordan Classic," one fan opined.

"If bronny was a McDonald’s all American, ain’t no way in hell kiyan shouldn’t be," said another person.

More commenters sided with Carmelo regarding Anthony's McDonald's All-American snub.

"Def a few kids who didn’t make it. Kyan deserved that for sure," said one commenter.

"How u the #1 ranked player in NY and not a McDonald's All American ? Game is rigged," added another one.

"He was robbed," said another fan.

Fans reactto Kiyan Anthony All-American snub (Source: Instagram/ 7aminbrooklyn)

Since his return, Kiyan Anthony has led Long Island Lutheran well.

Kiyan Anthony named in the All-Tournament Team for the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament

Long Island Lutheran entered the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament as the No. 7 seed, which meant they had to go through more teams than all the others. Their success was largely thanks to the efforts of the team's two senior stars, Kiyan Anthony and fellow four-star Kayden Mingo.

The two were named to the All-Tournament team after LuHi's finals loss to Link Academy on March 8.

Kiyan leads Long Island Lutheran in scoring, averaging 19 points per game, along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. After the tournament, LuHi is 21-6 overall and is trying to enter the Chipotle Nationals.

