Top 5 teams to keep an eye on in the upcoming Throne Hoops national championships ft. Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran 

Some of the best high school teams in the country will be competing in the Throne Hoops National Championships starting March 27 at East Rutherford, New Jersey. Eight teams each in the boys and girls categories will be competing during the three-day event, with all the games being streamed live via NBA TV, NBA YouTube and the NBA App.

The Throne Hoops National Championships is a national high school basketball tournament organized by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Gold Level Sports. The question is, which boys' team should fans watch out for during the three-day event in New Jersey?

Top 5 teams to watch out for during the Throne Hoops National Championships

5 - Grayson Rams

Led by No. 3-ranked 2026 prospect Caleb Holt, the Grayson Rams have proven to be one of the best high school teams in the country. While the team has lost high-profile games against Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus and Bryce James' Sierra Canyon, the Grayson Rams have proven to be a national-level competitor, especially with its five-star headlining the team.

4 - William J. Brennan Bears

Considered one of the best teams in Texas, William J. Brennan has a packed roster led by five-star Houston signee Kingston Flemings, a point guard known to make his teammates better. The Bears also has three up-and-coming three-star juniors in Isiah Ward, Donovan Criss, and Delano Tarpley.

3 - Long Island Lutheran Crusaders

Probably the most high-profile team in the tournament, the Crusaders are considered the best team in New York, which is saying something. Led by four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and five-star junior point guard Dylan Mingo, LuHi probably has the most packed roster in the tournament, with multiple four-stars and three-stars in the line-up.

The team has also been red-hot, being on a current 15-game winning streak and have not lost a game since Kiyan returned from injury.

2 - Highland Hawks

Speaking of red-hot teams, Highland just won a state championship in Virginia and is on a roll as well. Led by No. 4-ranked five-star Nate Ament, the Hawks are looking to continue their hot streak at the Throne Hoops National Championships.

1 - Roosevelt Mustangs

Another team that has tasted recent championship glory is Roosevelt, with five-star Brayden Burries leading the Mustangs to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title. The team took down some of the best in Southern California to win that championship, from Bryce James' Sierra Canyon to Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks).

