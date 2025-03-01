When Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony shared how New York basketball cages get “automatically” packed “once people hear” his name

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony may still be a teenager, but he has proven to be one of the most popular up-and-coming basketball stars today. During a September 2024 entry to his vlog on Overtime, the son of Carmelo Anthony claimed that he is a very big draw in the New York basketball scene.

The Long Island Lutheran star was playing in a local streetball league with some high school friends for a team called West 4th Downtown. A lot of people came to watch, and the four-star shooting guard said that people always come to see him play in New York, especially in the legendary venue known as "The Cage."

"You know it's a lot of people watching, also have you know the streets behind people and when people come in, they really want to see if you like that," said Kiyan Anthony. "If I come to Westport on average in three to four times per week, there's a lot of talent here. Once people hear my name, so I'm coming to play outside, automatically gonna be packed." (0:43)

During that same video, Overtime also asked several fans what they thought about Kiyan Anthony playing local streetball tournaments even though he is already a nationally ranked star.

"Carmelo's son? Oh he plays the right way," said one fan watching the streetball tournament. "Structure plays like a pro and God gotta plan for him."

Even though this was just a streetball tournament, Kiyan's dad, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, as well as his mom, actress and TV host La La Anthony, were also spotted in the crowd cheering for him. For reference, Kiyan and West 4th Downtown won that game.

Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran awaiting rematch vs. Carmelo's alma mater, Oak Hill Academy

Carmelo Anthony is a basketball legend for Oak Hill Academy in Maryland and has never really relinquished his ties to the school, often inviting them to play in his basketball events such as "A Very Melo Classic." On Wednesday, his son might beat his old school for the second time this season.

The game will be the opening round of the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament. Kiyan Anthony and the 18-5 Long Island Lutheran are the No. 7 seed, while the 22-10 Oak Hill Academy is the No. 10 seed. This will be a 10-team tournament with Long Island Lutheran failing to get a bye even with wins over other schools in the conference, such as IMG Academy.

The last time these two schools met was on Valentine's Day, with LuHi dominating 76-41. Awaiting the winner will be No. 2 Seed Brewster Academy.

