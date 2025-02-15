"You can tell Melo has worked with him": Carmelo Anthony's Oak Hill coach draws similarities between Kiyan Anthony and his father

Carmelo Anthony is a legend at Oak Hill Academy, his alma mater. On Friday, before Oak Hill took on Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran, Steve Smith, Oak Hill's head coach said that he saw some similarities between the father and son's playing styles.

Smith has been the coach of Oak Hill Academy for almost four decades now, he took over in 1985 and has held the position since. Thus, he coached Carmelo Anthony too when he was in high school.

“Their shot is really similar and their footwork is similar too," Smith said. "Also, personality-wise they’re very similar. Both are extremely humble guys. You can tell Melo has worked with him from the beginning. What a teacher!"

The Oak Hill Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran game was a part of the Bob McKillop Invitational. Kiyan Anthony was named the Nike Player of the Game after he had 15 points, two steals, two rebounds and one assist in the contest.

The Bob McKillop Invitational will continue on Saturday, with Long Island Lutheran taking on five-star Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. and his IMG Academy. This will be the Crusaders' final game of the regular season and will serve as the team's senior night, with Kiyan Anthony and other seniors expected to take center stage.

The Crusaders have been undefeated since Kiyan Anthony returned from injury in January and are on a 14-game winning streak. They are seeking to add one more game to the win column as they take to the court for their last regular season outing.

Kiyan Anthony's dad, Carmelo Anthony had a legendary year at Oak Hill Academy

While Carmelo Anthony spent his first three high school years at Towson Catholic High School in Maryland, his high school career reached its crescendo during his senior year at Oak Hill Academy when he led the team to titles at the Les Schwab Invitational and the Nike Academy National Invitational.

He also had a much-hyped duel against high school basketball sensation LeBron James, with Anthony's Oak Hill beating James's St. Vincent – St. Mary High School 72-66. Anthony put up averages of 21.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists during his final high school year at Oak Hill.

Anthony was named a McDonald's All-American that year and also played in the Jordan Brand Classic. He was ranked the No. 1 high school senior in the class of 2002.

