"Smacking your pops school is crazy": Hoops fans react as Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran beats Carmelo Anthony's alma mater Oak Hill Academy

On Valentine's Day, Kiyan Anthony led the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders against the school his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, went to, Oak Hill Academy.

Kiyan led the Crusaders to beat Oak Hill in a 76-41 victory. The four-star Syracuse signee had 15 points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist in the game. Kiyan was named the Nike Player of the Game.

This performance against his dad's old school had fans talking.

"Smacking your pops school is crazy lol," one fan noted.

"Did his dads school the worst way," another commenter pointed out.

"Oak Hill?? Like Oak Hill the school his pops went to??? The hell happen to them," another commenter asked.

Meanwhile, some commenters lamented Oak Hill Academy falling off these days. Meanwhile, others just praised Kiyan Anthony for his performance.

"Oak Hill losing by 30+ don’t even look right," said one commenter.

"Yea Oak Hill just be picking up anybody now. They just lost to Gonzaga by 30 plus too," another fan lamented.

"Kiyan got a pro game he not fancy he get straight to the point he let the game come to him everything simple you never see him out of character he just play his game," said another commenter.

Fans react to Kiyan Anthony beating Oak Hill Academy (Source: Instagram/ sportcenternext)

While many were lamenting that Oak Hill Academy is not as good as it used to be when Carmelo Anthony was still playing there, the school does have a respectable 19-7 record. The school has victories against strong schools like Mt. Zion Prep Academy and AZ Compass Prep.

Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran have a tough matchup ahead vs. Darius Acuff Jr. and IMG Academy

Long Island Lutheran has been undefeated since Kiyan Anthony returned from injury in January, with a 14-game winning streak that includes victories against some of the country's best teams, like AZ Compass Prep and La Lumiere. However, their next opponent will be another nationally ranked squad, IMG Academy, headed by five-star point player Darius Acuff Junior.

Both teams are on the roll, with IMG Academy being on a seven-game winning streak as well. These include wins over Dynamic Prep and Link Academy. Their showdown is scheduled for Thursday and will serve as the senior night game for the Crusaders on their home floor.

