La La Anthony hypes Kiyan Anthony for his Player of the Game achievement vs. dad Carmelo Anthony's alma mater

La La Anthony has always been a supportive mom to her only son, Kiyan Anthony. When he and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders took on his NBA legend dad Carmelo Anthony's high school alma mater, Oak Hill Academy on Valentine's Day, the actress showed her support.

Long Island Lutheran won that game, 76-41, with Kiyan being named Player of the Game. Kiyan had 15 points, two steals, two rebounds and one assist. The game was part of the Bob McKillop Invitational, with Long Island Lutheran hosting the visiting Oak Hill.

"Nike player of the game @kiyananothony," La La wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Happy Valentine's Day."

La La Anthony reacts to son Kiyan Anthony's Player of the Game performance (Source: Instagram/ lala)

Carmelo Anthony is considered a legend at Oak Hill Academy, winning multiple national-level tournaments and averaging 21.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists during his senior year.

Carmelo was also named a McDonald's All-American and played in the Jordan Brand Classic, where he faced off against then-rising high school star LeBron James. The Oak Hill Academy vs. St. Vincent - St. Mary High School remains one of the most anticipated high school games of the 2001-2002 season, with Oak Hill winning 72-66.

Long Island Lutheran undefeated since Kiyan Anthony returned from injury

Long Island Lutheran lost Kiyan Anthony to injury during the team's season opener against St. Joseph's where the four-star Syracuse signee fell after a dunk. The Crusaders had a spell of games where they struggled, even losing four out of five games in one stretch. Now, however, Kiyan is back and LuHi is on a 14-game winning streak.

The Crusaders have had some big wins, including one over the No. 1 team in Virginia, John Marshall on Feb. 7, as well as one against nationally-ranked squads AZ Compass Prep and La Lumiere.

Kiyan and his team only have one regular season game left, and that is against five-star Darius Acuff's IMG Academy on Saturday. It will also be a part of the Bob McKillop Invitational and will serve as the senior night for Long Island Lutheran.

