"I'm back": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony excitedly shows her seafood boil spread on IG

Actress and TV host La La Anthony, the mom of Kiyan Anthony and ex-wife of Carmelo Anthony, showed her cooking on social media. On Sunday, she posted an Instagram story of her latest dish which included crab.

La La Anthony, mom of Kiyan Anthony, shows her cooking skills on Instagram (Source: Instagram/ lala)

"I'm back, I'm back!" she said while cooking her seafood boil.

La La also posted about her serving the crab boil with some lemons and her own "secret sauce."

She was also recently in Maryland to see Kiyan Anthony play in "A Very Melo Classic" where Long Island Lutheran took on Paul VI on Saturday. Kiyan and fellow four-star Nigel James led the Crusaders with 14 points each, with Penn State signee Kayden Mingo adding 10 points to the 60-49 win over the Paul VI Panthers.

The event, organized by Kiyan Anthony's dad Carmelo Anthony, happened at Harford Community College in Maryland on Saturday and featured three games. Aside from Paul VI vs. Long Island Lutheran, the event also featured St. Frances Academy beating OTE's City Reapers 72-62, led by five-star Meleek Thomas. Gonzaga (DC) also defeated Oak Hill Academy 79-63.

Bishop McNamara also defeated MSJ in a very close 60-57 win, while Sidwell Friends School beat Mt. Zion High School 59-45.

La La Anthony proudly posts about Kiyan Anthony winning the 'A Very Melo Classic' MVP honors

As for Kiyan, he was named the event's MVP and received the trophy from his dad Carmelo during the awarding ceremony. His mom La La was there cheering him on.

After the ceremony, La La held her son's MVP trophy and proudly showed it off on her Instagram Stories.

La La Anthony proudly showing off son Kiyan's MVP trophy (Source: Instagram/ lala)

La La was also present during Kiyan's official visit to Syracuse on Oct. 19, 2023, as well as a guest on her ex's podcast when their son announced his commitment to the Orange on Nov. 15, 2024.

As for Kiyan and Long Island Lutheran, the Crusaders are 15-5 following that victory against Paul VI. The team is on a 12-game winning streak and has been undefeated since Kiyan returned from injury last month.

