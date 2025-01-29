"I have your location on my phone": When La La Anthony called out son Kiyan Anthony after he claimed to sneakily attend parties "on the low"

Kiyan Anthony has very high-profile parents, with Carmelo Anthony being an NBA legend and La La, an actress and TV host. In February 2024, he sat down with his mother for an interview, "GOAT Talk," with the Complex. The two sparred over a variety of things, including the four-star getting caught trying to sneak out to attend parties.

In the interview, La La and Kiyan had to draw from a deck of cards, with each card containing a question they must answer. On one card that the guard drew, the question was to name the "GOAT Party" he had attended, and this received some suspicious looks from his mother.

"A lot of parties I be going to (are) on the low. Like, sometimes you don't even be knowing for real that (I'm) gone," Kiyan said (2:21).

Trending

This prompted La La Anthony to reveal something that genuinely shocked her son, who looked concerned.

"I have your location on my phone, you know that, right?" La La Anthony said. "So I now where you at at all times." (2:23)

This led to Kiyan Anthony admitting that the "GOAT" party he had been to was a local party in the city. Meanwhile, La La shared that her "GOAT" party was one thrown by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin called "The White Party."

When Kiyan Anthony shared that he had never been invited to the party, La La answered that one day, he might "make the cut."

When La La teased Kiyan Anthony about his childhood celebrity crush

in the same interview, La La drew a card that asked them to name their childhood celebrity crush. Kiyan Anthony revealed that his mom had a crush on rapper Nas when she was growing up. As for himself, he answered that he had a crush on a certain Spider-Man and Dune actress.

"Zendaya," he revealed. (0:52)

As any mother would do, La La then tried to embarrass her son, bringing up that time she brought him to meet her, and he panicked.

"Remember when I brought you to meet her and you panicked and you didn't even know what to say?" asked La La. "Like, you couldn't even get the words hello out your mouth, you remember that?" (0:53-1:53)

Much like when his mom revealed that she always has his location, this visibly flustered the high school basketball star.

Kiyan Anthony is playing his senior season at Long Island Lutheran High School. For his college career, the guard will join his father's alma mater, Syracuse Orange, this fall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback