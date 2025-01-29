"The fact that you didn't say your dad first is crazy": When La La Anthony was shocked at Kiyan Anthony's list of G.O.A.T. NBA players

Actor and TV personality La La Anthony has a very close relationship with her son, Kiyan Anthony. The pair sat down together on the GOAT Talk show in February last year and answered a few questions. The duo had to draw from a deck of cards during the interview with each card asking a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) question which they both had to answer.

After drawing one of the cards, the mother-son duo was asked about the GOAT basketball player. This prompted La La Anthony to give a very sweet answer.

"Mine is this kid I know named Kiyan Anthony," she said. "'Coz for nine months of my life I threw up every single day, nine times a day, laid on a cold bathroom floor 'coz I had the worst and most difficult pregnancy ever. That is why seeing you now on the court and being so amazing you make your mom so proud and you are my GOAT basketball player." (8:18-8:49)

However, when it was Kiyan Anthony's turn to answer that question, he revealed that his GOAT was Paul George, a player whom he is known to have idolized since his childhood.

"When are you gonna say your dad?" La La Anthony asked as the high school hooper named Paul George followed by Kobe Bryant. "The fact that you didn't say your dad first is crazy to me." (8:58-9:05)

His mother's comments led Kiyan Anthony to also name his dad Carmelo Anthony as his third player on the list. The actor playfully threw some of the cards at Kiyan as she did not like him leaving the Knicks legend out of the GOAT conversation.

Carmelo Anthony is also not Kiyan Anthony's "GOAT person to have sitting courtside"

Before the question about the greatest NBA players, Kiyan Anthony drew a card that asked who is the "GOAT person to sit courtside." The high school hooper mentioned Drake's name.

"The fact that you didn't say your dad is crazy," La La Anthony said in response. "The only time you sit courtside is with your dad. So how could you say..." (7:51-7:54)

This prompted the high school hooper to clarify that he wanted Drake to sit courtside during games in which he was on the floor and that he wasn't thinking just about sharing a courtside row with someone. La La Anthony then revealed that Drake had told her that he would try to come to one of Anthony's games.

