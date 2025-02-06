“A great role model to the kids”: Hoops fans react to father Carmelo Anthony’s inspirational speech and montage with Kiyan Anthony

Carmelo Anthony's "A Very Melo Classic" wrapped up in Baltimore, Maryland last Saturday, with the event celebrating the NBA legend's Baltimore roots. The event featured some of the best teams from across the country, with Long Island Lutheran, featuring his son, Kiyan Anthony, beating Paul VI 60-49.

The elder Anthony posted a video featuring highlights from the event, including himself awarding his son the game MVP for his performance against Paul VI. He also had a very special message.

"When I got to Oak Hill, I didn't recognize or realize what were my goals. My goal was really to get her out of West Baltimore, that's it," Anthony said.

"My work ethic stemmed from, I always wanted to be the best player," he added.

This talk of Carmelo Anthony going from rags to riches after grinding it out in basketball got fans talking on Instagram:

"This looks like so much fun! You are a great role model to the kids! My son definitely looks up to you#STAYME7O 🇵🇷🇵🇷," said one commenter.

"Would love to meet him. Continue with the the display of humility ❤️❤️❤️," said another.

"We witnessed GREATNESS if you grew hooping in Baltimore watching Melo come up 🔥," another person pointed out.

Carmelo Anthony also got even more love, even from his old high school's Instagram page.

"When in doubt# Stay Mello🔥🔥❤️❤️😍," said one fan.

"Oak Hill Family For Life! #StayMelo," said an Oak Hill High School basketball account.

"😍😍😍 the finest man ever." another commenter added.

Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony video montage for 'A Very Melo Classic' (Source: Instagram/ carmeloanthony)

The "A Very Melo Classic" was held at the Harford Community College in Maryland on Saturday, with Carmelo Anthony being present in all games as he was the one who handed out the game MVPs of the event.

Gonzaga, LuHi, Bishop McNamara and more scored big wins during Carmelo Anthony's event

As for what happened during Carmelo's "A Very Melo Classic," his old school, Oak Hill, fell to DC's Gonzaga 79-63, while his son's school, Long Island Lutheran, won 60-49 against Paul VI, which was led by five-star Jordan Smith Jr.

Meanwhile, Maryland school St. Frances Academy defeated Overtime Elite's City Reapers 72-62. The OTE squad was led by five-star Meleek Thomas. There were some very close games too, with Bishop McNamara surviving MSJ 57-50, while Sidwell Friends School defeated Mt. Zion High School 59-45.

