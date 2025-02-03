  • home icon
  La La Anthony drops 2-word reaction to son Kiyan Anthony becoming MVP over junior Jordan Smith and Paul VI

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and the rest of the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders were in Maryland on Saturday for the "A Very Melo Classic" at Harford Community College. They took on Paul VI High School (Fairfax, Virginia), which is led by On3 Industry Ranking's No. 6-ranked junior, Jordan Smith Jr. Kiyan and the Crusaders came out on top in a convincing 60-49 win.

With his 14-point performance, Kiyan was also named the game's MVP, being chosen over his five-star shooting guard opponent. Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La, then posted about her son being named the event's MVP on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the post with a 2-word reaction, followed by fire emojis:

"Let's goooooo!!!!"
Both Kiyan Anthony and four-star Marquette signee Nigel James each had a team-high 14 points for LuHi, while four-star Penn State signee Kayden Mingo added 10 points. The team's only five-star, junior Dylan Mingo, had seven points as Kiyan shined the most in that game against Paul VI.

For the Paul VI Panthers, Jordan Smith and Joquan Womack each had a team-high 14 points as well. It was a very defensive game for LuHi, limiting the Panthers to just 21 points in the second half, with Paul VI just scoring eight points in the final quarter.

In that same event, local Maryland school St. Frances Academy defeated Overtime Elite's City Reapers 72-62, while Gonzaga (DC) also defeated Oak Hill Academy 79-63. Bishop McNamara had a close win over MSJ 50-57, while Sidwell Friends School defeated Mt. Zion High School 59-45.

La La Anthony shows off Kiyan Anthony's game MVP on Instagram

With Kiyan Anthony being named the game MVP, the four-star shooting guard was handed the trophy at the awarding ceremony by his dad, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. His ever-supportive mom, La La, was also there, driving three hours to Maryland just to see him play.

After the awarding ceremony, La La got her son's MVP trophy and proudly showed it off on her Instagram Stories.

La La Anthony proudly showing off son Kiyan's MVP trophy (Source: Instagram/ lala)

The actress and TV host has been very much present for many of her son's basketball milestones, including his official visit to Syracuse in October of last year, and his announcement of his commitment to Syracuse in November of last year.

As for Kiyan, he admitted that his mom tried to have him follow her path as an actor, even taking acting lessons as a kid. However, he admitted he could not act.

