"God be all the glory": Nate Ament shows gratitude after winning 2025 Boys Division I state championship

After a wild overtime victory on Saturday, No. 4 five-star Nate Ament has led the Highland High School Hawks to a 2025 VISAA state championship. The team was presented with a plaque that showed they were Division 1 state champions, and Ament shared it on his Instagram Stories.

Nate Ament shares his VISAA Division 1 state championship win and thanks God (Source: Instagram/ ament_nate)

"To God be all the Glory," Ament captioned his post on Saturday.

Highland came into the final as the No. 2 seed, while their opponent, Bishop O'Connell, came in as the No. 4 seed. Bishop O'Connell made it to the final after it upset the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Paul VI, considered the best team in Virginia, 59–57.

Meanwhile, Nate Ament and Highland had to get through No. 6 seed St. Stephen's & St. Agnes to get to the final, with their final score being 73–57.

With just 0.9 seconds left in regulation, Ament tried to put the game away with a long-range 3-point attempt. However, he could not connect, meaning the game had to go into overtime. This was when Ament carried the Hawks and helped extend the team's lead.

However, bolstered by their upset of Paul VI, the Knights would not go away and kept it close, answering whatever offense Highland High had. Ultimately, they could not keep up, as the Hawks survived for a two-point overtime win. It was Ament who sealed the victory with a free throw.

Nate Ament to possibly make college announcement during the McDonald's All-American Game

Ranked No. 4 overall from the Class of 2025, Nate Ament has also been named to the McDonald's All-American Game. He will be playing for the East team, where he will be teaming up with fellow five-stars such as Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Meleek Thomas, and more.

Ament is the only Top 5 prospect from the Class of 2025 to remain uncommitted, and On3's Joe Tipton has reported that the five-star small forward could make his announcement on the same day as the game.

The McDonald's All-American Game is scheduled for Apr. 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ament will decide between his Top 5 schools—Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas. While Duke is considered the favorite, Louisville and Kentucky have been making a late push to recruit the small forward.

