Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares his reaction to 5-star prospect Nate Ament closing in on 5 schools for commitment 

No. 4 prospect Nate Ament has announced his final five schools: These are Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee. This has gotten a lot of people talking, including Duke signee Cayden Boozer.

Cayden, who along with twin brother Cameron Boozer, has been honest about helping Duke out in recruitment by talking to other prominent prospects to choose they signed with. The five-star commented with a gif to try and entice Ament to be a Blue Devil, as well as a five-word remark.

"Hmmm I think I like … DUKE," said Cayden Boozer.

"Let's Go Duke!" said the gif commented by Cayden Boozer.

Cayden Boozer comments on post regarding Nate Ament's final five choices for college (Source: Instagram/ swishcultures)

However, it was not just the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer trying to recruit Nate Ament to their chosen school. Five-star Overtime Elite shooting guard Meleek Thomas was also trying to convince the undecided small forward to choose the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Meleek Thomas also trying to recruit Nate Ament (Source: Instagram/ swishcultures)

"🐗," commented Meleek Thomas.

The 6-foot-9 small forward from Highland High School in Virginia is ranked No. 4 overall, the No. 2 small forward, and the No. 1 player in Virginia. According to On3, Duke University is the favorite to land him, with a 26.1% chance, with Tennessee in second place with a 17.3% chance. Louisville rounds out the Top 3 with a 14.8% chance of recruiting him.

Duke already has three 5-star prospects, including Cayden Boozer, Nate Ament could be the 4th one

Duke recruitment has actually gone very well, with the Blue Devils getting not one, not two, but three five-stars from the Class of 2025. Cayden and Cameron Boozer and Shelton Henderson. Additionally, Duke has also recruited four-star small forward Nikolas Khamenia, who has been a standout in the Southern California high school scene this season with the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Harvard Westlake.

While Khamenia would sufficiently fill Duke's small forward needs, he is not ranked in the Top 5 of his class. Should Ament decide to go to Duke, he might potentially be the starting small forward. However, he has yet to decide which school to attend, as other schools also stepping up their game.

