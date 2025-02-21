Cameron Boozer shares 3-word message as he shares a snap with mom CeCe and brother Cayden ahead of final HS game  

Columbus has won the Region 4 championship, with the Boozer Twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, leading the way after a dominant win vs. Miami. The Boozer Twins said goodbye to the Explorers after the game, as they now prepare to transition to college and play for their dad, Carlos Boozer's alma mater, Duke.

Cameron dropped a special message ahead of the game too, and it featured his twin brother, Cayden, and mom CeCe.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer pose with mom ahead of final high school game vs. Miami (Source: Instagram/ cameronboozer)

"officially an alumni," wrote Cameron Boozer in his Instagram Stories caption.

The Boozer Twins are now seniors, and the game against Miami High School was their last time playing as high school students in their hometown of Miami, Florida. The Explorers dominated Miami by 30 points, beating the Sting Rays 74-44. This means that Columbus is through to the Final Four of the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament 7A state championship tournament.

Columbus, led by Caydem and Cameron Boozer, cruised to the Region 4 final, dominating Doral Academy on Feb. 12, 93-54, before beating Western during the Region 4 semifinal on Monday, 92-48. They then defeated Miami in the Region Final on Thursday.

Coming into the 2024-2025 season, Columbus had one of the toughest schedules of any team in the country. It ended regular season play as the No. 1-ranked high school basketball team in the country with a 25-3 record. The team holds victories over some of the best teams in the country, including IMG Academy, Grayson, Montverde Academy (twice), Perry, CIA Bella Vista Prep, and Link Academy.

Cameron Boozer reaches the finals in the race for the Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year award

Meanwhile, the Naismith Awards have revealed the five finalists to win the most coveted individual award in high school basketball, the Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year award, and Cameron Boozer is among them.

The five-star Duke signee is competing against No. 1-ranked overall AJ Dybantsa of Utah Prep and No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson of Prolific Prep for the award. Darius Acuff Jr. of IMG Academy and Nate Ament of Highland High School are also nominated.

Winning the prestigious award would mean a big improvement for the winner's NIL deals once he gets to college. This would also mean a lot more NBA scouts will be paying attention to his games once he gets to college.

