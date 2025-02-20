Carlos Boozer’s son Cameron Boozer pens motivational message ahead of regional finals

Carlos Boozer's twin sons, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, have led the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament's regional finals. The No. 1 seed in Florida's Region 4 will take on No. 2 seed Miami High School in the regional finals. Before that, however, Cameron Boozer had a special message posted on his Instagram Stories.

Cameron Boozer has a message ahead of the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Regional Final (Source: Instagram/cameronboozer)

"Last game in Miami, got the year," wrote Cameron Boozer in his Instagram Stories caption.

The Region 4 final is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:00 PM Eastern time. Ranked No. 1 in the nation, Columbus currently has a 24-3 overall record, with the Boozer Twins leading the team to the being No. 1 seed in their region.

This did not come easy though, as the Explorers had one of the toughest schedules of any team in the country, with wins over powerhouses like Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, The Bullis School, Grayson, Perry, CIA Bella Vista, Gonzaga, Link Academy, and more.

Cameron Boozer and his twin brother Cayden, together with the rest of the team, began their playoff campaign with wins over Goleman (127-42) and Miami (79-51). They then entered the knockout stage, beating Doral Academy on Feb. 12 (93-54) before knocking out Western (92-48). This means the regional final against Miami will be a rematch against a team they previously defeated by 28 points.

What next for Cameron Boozer and Columbus after the Regional Final?

Should Columbus beat Miami High School again on Thursday, the team would go on to the state semifinals scheduled on March 7. After that, should Columbus win again, they will go on to battle for the state championship on March 8.

Over in Region 1, No. 5 seed Seminole got a surprising trip to the regional final to take on No. 2 seed Apopka. Region 2 will feature No. 1 seed Windmere against No. 2 seed Oak Ridge, while Region 3 will feature No. 1 seed Osceola taking on No. 2 seed Sarasota. Columbus could be facing any one of these top Florida teams should the Explorers make it to the final four.

The twin sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer have been hungry and want to win the state championship. After the playoffs, though, win or lose, both Cayden and Cameron are heading to Durham, North Carolina to play for their dad's alma mater, Duke.

