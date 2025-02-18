Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe shares her reaction to sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer reflecting on their high school career following last home game

The Columbus High School Explorers, led by Cayden and Cameron Boozer, also known as the Boozer Twins, have advanced to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. During the Region semifinals on Monday, the Boozer twins played their final home game against Western High School. And it was an emotional moment as the final whistle blew.

The Christopher Columbus High School Explorers won 92-48. This season, the Explorers went 11-0 at home, an unprecedented feat for both the Boozer Twins and Columbus.

CeCe, the ex-wife of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and the mother of the Boozer Twins, reacted to the highlight video by 305 Sports. Cayden and Cameron Boozer also reacted to the post.

"The 4 years went too fast.," CeCe said.

"❤️." Cayden wrote.

"❤️." Cameron added.

CeCe and her kids, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, react to video highlights of final Explorers home game (Source: Instagram/ 305sportss)

The Explorers finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 24-3. They opened the season with a 55-54 setback to Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep on November 19, but have since recovered.

Columbus defeated several nationally ranked teams, including Dynamic Prep, Gonzaga, Montverde Academy, Link Academy, Grayson, and IMG Academy.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer's Columbus off to strong start in the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament

Columbus is favored to win the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. They are off to a good start during the preliminaries, beating Goleman on Feb. 5, 127-42, and then Miami High School on Feb. 7, 79-51.

After two wins, Columbus qualified for the bracket tournament as the No. 1 seed, taking on No. 8 Doral Academy on Feb. 12, beating them 93-54. The Boozer Twins & Co. then took on Western and will face No. 2 seed Miami High School in a rematch on Thursday for the region finals.

Columbus and Miami are in Region 4, and the winner will move on to the State semifinals, and then the finals before becoming the FHSAA Boys Basketball State champion.

