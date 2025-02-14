"Nah," "Meh": Carlos Boozer's sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer share their reactions to top 2025 prospect's visit to Kentucky Wildcats 

The Boozer Twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, have admitted that they have been helping Duke out with recruiting others to the school.

When Duke target Nate Ament, the No. 4 overall from the Class of 2025, went to Kentucky for an official visit on Tuesday, the twins, together with another five-star Duke signee, let their feelings be heard.

Cayden and Cameron, along with five-star Duke signee Shelton Henderson, were saying no to Ament possibly committing to Kentucky.

"Nah," said Cameron Boozer.

"Mehhh," added Cayden Boozer.

"nah bro," said Shelton Henderson.

Five-star Duke recruits Shelton Henderson, Cayden, and Cameron Boozer oppose Nate Ament possibly going to Kentucky (Source: Instagram/ ament_nate)

All three five-star recruits have already signed their letters of intent to Duke and had even gone to the school during Nate Ament's official visit back on Feb. 1. They even sat with him during the big Duke vs. North Carolina rivalry game, which the Blue Devils won 87-70.

Nate Ament is the last prospect from the Class of 2025's Top 5 to remain uncommitted, with 11 schools still fighting to get his commitment. These are Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Alabama and Texas. Duke and Kentucky are both seen as serious contenders for him, but also Tennessee, Notre Dame and Louisville.

With two visits to Duke, an unofficial and an official visit, On3 ranks the Blue Devils as the favorite to recruit Nate Ament at 26.1%. This is followed by Tennessee at 17.3% and then Louisville at 14.8%.

Duke building strong freshman core with Shelton Henderson, Cayden and Cameron Boozer

Duke has been very strong in recruiting last year, landing No. 1-ranked Cooper Flagg. This year, the Blue Devils continued its success with not just one, not just two, but three five-stars in Shelton Henderson, Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer.

They have also recruited Nikolas Khamenia, a four-star leading one of the best high school teams in the nation, Harvard Westlake.

Should Nate Ament pick Duke, he would be the school's fifth recruit for the Class of 2025 and also its fourth five-star. He would be the second-highest rated, as the highest-ranking recruit would be Cameron Boozer, ranked No. 2 overall by On3.

With Cooper Flagg projected to be a one-and-done for Duke, leaving the Blue Devils for the 2025 NBA draft, Cameron is seen as the team's next superstar, though with Nate Ament, he may have a rival for that spot.

