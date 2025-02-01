Duke vs UNC Injury Status: Jon Scheyer gives optimistic update on 7'2 center Khaman Maluach and Maliq Brown 

Duke coach Jon Scheyer gave an update on defensive anchors Maliq Brown and Khaman Maluach before the rivalry game against UNC on Saturday. Brown has been on the sideline for the last four games due to an ankle injury.

Scheyer said in his pregame press conference that the forward is making progress in practice and could be available for the game against the Tar Heels upon further evaluation.

"He did non-contact yesterday, we didn't do anything with contact and today we'll test it out to see how he feels and then just make a determination based on how he's feeling if Saturday there's a real chance or not," Scheyer said of Maliq Brown. "...We'll see how he does today and tomorrow and go from there but he felt pretty good yesterday."

Trending

(from 0:06 mark onwards)

Scheyer added that Khaman Maluach is also recovering at speed, joking that the program managers are also doing good. The 7-foot-2 center suffered from cramps and drank plenty of Gatorade quickly, vomiting near the baseline in the ending minutes of Monday's game against NC State.

"He's good, our managers are good," he added. "One of our managers, I'm not going to name names, he's been in a tough spot man – he's got elbowed in the face earlier this year, got stitches, got some after-effects of what happened – but no, Khaman's doing a lot better."

(from 0:42 mark onwards)

What do Maliq Brown and Khaman Maluach add to Jon Scheyer's roster?

Maliq Brown is one of the most versatile and talented defenders on the Blue Devils roster, with the ability to guard all five positions. He was the ACC leader in steals last season (2.2) and is leading the program in interceptions this year (1.5).

Khaman Maluach has been an integral part of Duke's ability to keep teams under 60 points per game. His presence in the paint forces opponents to change their shots throughout the game. Often at the dunker's spot, the big can not only catch lobs but also has enough in his bag to grab the ball and attack.

Brown has been the first reserve for Jon Scheyer this season, usually subbing in for Maluach. His presence will not only elevate the team's defense against UNC but also prevent the 7-foot-2 freshman from being targeted. Maluach has committed a season-high four fouls twice without Maliq Brown in the lineup.

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils host the North Carlina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here