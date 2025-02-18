  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • OTE's City Reapers share 3-word reaction as Meleek Thomas and Amari Evans led squad gets favorable playoff seed 

OTE's City Reapers share 3-word reaction as Meleek Thomas and Amari Evans led squad gets favorable playoff seed 

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Feb 18, 2025 18:05 GMT
Meleek Thomas playing for the City Reapers (Source: Instagram//meleek.thomas)
Meleek Thomas playing for the City Reapers (Source: Instagram//meleek.thomas)

The City Reapers, led by five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas and four-star Tennessee signee Amari Evans, have made it to the OTE Pokemon Playoffs.

Ad

The team has gotten the second seed in the playoffs, with Thomas and crew believing they more than deserved that high seed, as seen in the team's Instagram story on Monday.

OTE&#039;s City Reapers squad celebrates 2nd seed on its Instagram Stories (Source: Instagram/ cityreapers)
OTE's City Reapers squad celebrates 2nd seed on its Instagram Stories (Source: Instagram/ cityreapers)
"We earned this," wrote the City Reapers in its Instagram Stories caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The team ended the season with a 14-6 record and is only behind No. 1 seed YNG Dreamerz with a 17-3 record in the standings. They are tied with RWE for the number of wins, but the City Reapers defeated them thrice this season, winning the tie-breaker and giving Meleek Thomas and Co. the second seed.

Ad

Since the City Reapers are the No. 2 seed, the team received a bye and is awaiting the results of the first round of the OTE Pokemon Playoffs. The first round kicks off on Tuesday with the bottom four teams taking on one another in single-elimination games.

The first game on Tuesday will be the No. 5 seed Diamond Doves taking on the No. 8 seed Cold Hearts. The second game will be the No. 6 seed Fear of God Athletics, led by five-star All-American Shon Abaev, taking on the No. 7 seed Jelly Fam.

Ad

YNG Dreamerz and City Reapers won't be playing until the semi-final as they await which of the lower-seeded teams advance. The semis are scheduled from Feb. 25 until March 5. The finals will be a best-of-5 series and will kick off on March 7.

Meleek Thomas ends 2024-25 campaign with dominant win over Cold Hearts

As for the City Reapers' final game in the Overtime Elite 2024-2025 season, it was up against the Cold Hearts, which struggled all season with a 3-17 record. The game happened last Sunday, with the City Reapers coming out on top, 102-74.

Ad

Meleek Thomas had a monster game against the Cold Hearts, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for a double-double. He also had two assists and two steals in the game.

Meanwhile, Amari Evans had 11 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals. Diamant Blazi led Cold Hearts with 14 points and seven rebounds in their losing effort.

Cold Hearts did manage to hold its head up high this season, beating No. 1 seed YNG Dreamerz last Friday for a 102-98 upset victory in overtime.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी