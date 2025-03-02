"Brayden Burries gon be tuff in college": Fans react as HSS star leads Roosevelt to CIFSS Open Division championship vs. Tyran Stokes & Notre Dame

The smoke has cleared, and five-star guard Brayden Burries has led the Roosevelt Mustangs to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title on Saturday. They did this against one of the country's best teams, too, which is the Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) Knights, led by No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes.

It was a close drag-out game, with Roosevelt winning 70-64 behind a strong defensive effort. Burries led Roosevelt with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Stokes led Notre Dame with a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. He also added five assists and two blocks.

The close game impressed many fans, with many talking about how good Burries will be in the future.

"Brayden Burries gon be tuff in college," one fan pointed out.

"Burries is the best player in the country," another fan wrote.

"Burries gon be a problem," a person commented.

Meanwhile, others were also impressed with Stokes, who is still a junior. Several fans were also impressed with the performance of both teams.

"These kids can play!" another person said.

"League bound," a fan added.

"Stokes that deal," one fan said regarding Stokes.

Fans react to the CIF Southern Section final featuring Brayden Burries vs. Tyran Stokes (Source: Instagram/ slam_hs)

Senior point guard Myles Walker scored 19 points for the Mustangs, while freshman Cam Anderson had nine points. As for Notre Dame, Lino Mark finished with 11 points for the Knights, while Zach White added 15.

Brayden Burries speaks about Roosevelt's victory

After the game, several players and coaches appeared at a press conference, though it was noted that Tyran Stokes did not participate in it.

Brayden Burries was red-hot in the game, and in the press conference, the uncommitted five-star senior revealed that it was all about their mindset as a team.

"Our mindset all year has been to win this game," Burries said.

Burries was then asked for his 12-point outburst in the third quarter after just scoring two points in the first half.

"I had to flip the switch," he said.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's Lino Mark revealed that he was playing hurt for much of the game.

"I got hurt in the first quarter, hurt my hamstring, and I wasn’t able to play the same," Mark said.

Ultimately, free throw shooting proved crucial in the Roosevelt win. They went 13-for-13 at the charity stripe, while Notre Dame was just 6-for-13, missing seven shots. Roosevelt won by seven points.

