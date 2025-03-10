Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony joins Snoop Dogg in receiving a special kit from streamer Kai Cenat's AMP group

Kiyan Anthony is one of the biggest rising stars in basketball today, and he is also one of the biggest teen social media stars, with over a million followers on Instagram. The four-star Syracuse signee can his platform to promote some products, and he did so with the new men's self-care brand, TONE, which is launched by the streamer group, AMP, which includes Kai Cenat.

Kiyan Anthony shares care package from AMP streamer group (Source: Instagram/ kiyananthony)

The care package did not just include deodorants and lotions, but it also had a screen that played a video from the members of the streamer group. They told the influencer who received that package that he was one of the few people who received the first samples of the product.

AMP is a streamer group that stands for "Any Means Possible." It was founded by Agent 00, Duke Dennis, Fanum, and ImDavisss in 2019, and they were the ones who helped discover Kai Cenat, now the No. 1 streamer in the world. Cenat joined the group in mid-2020, with Chrisnxtdoor joining soon after.

The group often does IRL and gaming challenges together, with their antics entertaining fans all over the world.

The group launched its new men's care brand, Tone by Amp, with several products that include tones, deodorants, lotions, and even lip balms. They sent out a sample box that featured several products to some influencers with a lot of followers, including Kiyan Anthony.

For his part, Kiyan Anthony made sure to feature the brand's website and social media account in his video. Outside basketball, the son of Carmelo Anthony also does basketball and modeling, with all the money he is earning coming out of his NIL.

Aside from Kiyan Anthony, Snoop Dogg also received a Tone by AMP care package

Among the few who received the Tone by AMP care package is legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, who had a much more detailed look at the contents of that package. The video showed Snoop calling Kai Cenat his "nephew" and was pleased with what he received.

As the Snoop Dogg video showed, the package included three lip balms: original, vanilla mint, and cool lime. It also included the coco vanilla lotion, as well as four deodorants in woodland, fresh, coconut, and citrus. The box included photos of all the members of AMP posing with a big bottle of the lotion.

Kai Cenat has spent time with basketball personalities before, with the top Twitch streamer having Bryce James over for his subathon.

