LeBron James' son Bryce James shares a snap from Big 12 vs ACC showdown

Arizona was in action at the McKale Center on Friday night, taking on the Duke Blue Devils in Tucson, though there was one particular audience member present: Bryce James. The son of LA Lakers star LeBron James shared a snap of the game on his Instagram story.

Bryce James watches Duke vs. Arizona game (Source: Instagram/_justbryce)

The Sierra Canyon star was in attendance with his mother, Savannah James, and they were seated near the Arizona bench. The mother-son duo was at the arena to watch the game, and Bryce's attendance was confirmed by Barstool Arizona.

The Big 12 vs. ACC matchup was a star-studded affair, as several NBA stars were also present, including Arizona greats Mike Bibby and Gilbert Arenas. Phoenix Suns stars Bradley Beal, Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen were also present, though Jones and Allen, former Duke Blue Devils, were sitting behind the Duke bench. They won the NCAA national championship with the Blue Devils in 2015.

Despite playing in front of over 14,000 Arizona fans, Duke came out on top with a 69-55 win over the Wildcats. They were led by freshman power forward Cooper Flagg, who had 24 points in the game. This was Flagg's best game in college so far, as he also tallied six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Savannah James wants children, including Bryce James, to play for USA Basketball someday

Meanwhile, Savannah James revealed some big aspirations for her kids, Bronny, Zhuri and Bryce James. On her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, Savannah said she wants to see her children play for Team USA at the Olympics.

"This would be the last time that we would have an experience where their dad would be playing in the Olympics or anybody," she said. "Until maybe Bronny gets called up, or Bryce gets called up, or maybe even Zuri playing volleyball. But yeah, that’s the last time for a while."

Savannah traveled to Paris over the summer to watch her husband play in his final Olympics. LeBron, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards and other American NBA superstars led the United States to another gold medal and the top of global basketball after that disappointing fourth-place finish in the Philippines during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Bryce James was previously invited to the Team USA U-17 Training Camp, though he did not make the final roster. That final squad, which included the likes of Kiyan Anthony and AJ Dybantsa, won gold in Turkey earlier this summer.

