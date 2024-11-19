Hoops fans question LeBron James' son Bryce James' absence from Sierra Canyon's win over San Gabriel: "Is Bryce not good or something"

On Monday, California basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon won in its opening game against San Gabriel Academy. However, Bryce James, LeBron James' second son, was at the game but did not play. Point guard Gavin Hightower carried the game for the Trailblazers.

Trending

Fans noticed Bryce not playing and quickly jumped in on the comments section of Instagram to ask why.

"Is Bryce not good or something," a fan wrote.

"Where Bryce at?" Another wrote.

"If Bryce not playing idc," another wrote.

Some speculated he may be injured, while others merely poked fun at his "did not play" status in the game.

"Bryce hurt or just not getting PT? Yeah they coach fired by tomorrow if he not hurt lol," one wrote.

"So Bryce don’t play but he’s ranked top 100?" another wrote.

"He hurt yall slow lmao yall sick," one wrote.

Fans reacting to Bryce James' absence in season opener (Source: Instagram/ballislife)

Sierra Canyon won that game 71–36, with Bryce Cofield and Gavin Hightower performing well in Bryce's absence. It was not mentioned why he did not play the season opener against San Gabriel. However, the school did feature him in several promotional materials before the season began.

The school's highest-rated player is four-sar Chris Nwuli, ranked 100 nationally. Other players include Jaden Nickens, who plays football for the team, and Gavin Hightower.

Bryce James to face Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, in December

Sierra Canyon is expected to blaze through its opponents throughout November and early December, with the more challenging match-up against Millenium High School happening on Dec. 12. Matchups against Cerritos, Matter Dei Catholic, Long Beach Poly and Orem don't seem to be challenging for Bryce James and crew.

However, on Dec. 13, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers could face a challenge when they play against the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders headed by four-star Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony. Kiyan is the son of his LeBron's rival, Carmelo Anthony, and will be backed by fellow four-stars like James, Moussa Kamissoko and the Mingo Brothers, Dylan and Kayden.

Sierra Canyon will face several low-ranked schools before it plays Notre Dame. Notre Dame will be led by Tyran Stokes, the No. 2 overall from the Class of 2026, who will certainly be a challenge for Bryce James and Co.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback