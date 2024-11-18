When Bryce James performed a hilarious impression of his father LeBron James in front of his brother Bronny

Doing impressions of loved ones, especially family members, is a common practice, and Bryce James, son of LeBron James, is no different. There is a hilarious video online of the high school basketball guard doing an impression of his superstar father two years ago, with his big brother Bronny James watching.

Bryce was mimicking his father's tone, causing Bronny to laugh hysterically beside him, clearly impressed with Bryce's spot-on impression:

"LeBron James, the one and only the King, the King from Cleveland. ... How tall he is, my boy!" (0:01-0:26)

Bryce and Bronny James are two of the most high-profile NBA sons. Bryce is in his senior year of high school, while Bronny, after being selected by the LA Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft, has been relegated to the G-League's South Bay Lakers.

On3, 247Sport and Rivals currently rate Bryce James as a three-star recruit, while ESPN lists him as a four-star. The On3 Industry Ranking ranks him as the No. 203-ranked player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 54 shooting guard. He is also ranked No. 24 in California.

The high school senior has two offers on the table for college, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Duquesne Dukes. On3 predicts that Bryce has a 92.8% chance of picking Ohio State and returning home to Ohio.

LeBron sounds off on possibly playing with son Bryce James

LeBron James has already achieved his goal of playing in the NBA alongside his son, Bronny James. With Bryce now a senior in high school and LeBron not showing signs of retiring anytime soon, there is a possibility he might play with his youngest son as well.

"King James" reacted to this possibility in October, and told Cleveland.com:

"Oh s***! Bryce is a senior. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see. That would be pretty cool. It’s all about my mind and then seeing how my body reacts over these next couple of years.”

The scenario was first brought up by former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson, who suggested that Bryce James could play just one season of College Basketball before entering the 2026 NBA draft. If that happens, he might be selected by whatever team his father is on.

