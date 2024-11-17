Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony committed to Syracuse University in New York this week. Before he revealed, his father and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony had a piece of advice. This happened during the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast season 2 premiere on Nov. 16, which had Kiyan as the first guest.

Trending

They talked about the New York basketball scene and how father and son felt the city was behind them, with Kiyan Anthony growing up in Brooklyn. This was when Carmelo gave his son some words of wisdom.

"I feel like you waited your turn to step up and say, I'm ready to take on being the best ***** in New York City," said the former New York Knick.

"It's ladders and steps that you got to take and we always spoke about this New York basketball culture is not you don't just get handed the Baton right? That's why it's so hard for New York guards to say somebody else another guard is nice and be very hesitant and say who's the best ***** out there." (7:33-8:10)

Carmelo Anthony advised Kiyan that the New York basketball scene is different.

"It ain't professional, this all high school street basketball culture, how you get your name and dawned in New York City," he added. "It may not be like that everywhere else but here is that. So I understood that and I used to speak to him about that." (8:07-8:23)

Kiyan is ranked No. 1 in New York for the class of 2025, per On3. The four-star is also ranked the No. 35 overall and the No. 9 shooting guard.

High school basketball insider ranks Kiyan Anthony as one of the top pure scorers from the Class of 2025

Kiyan Anthony is a pure scorer, per On3's Jamie Shaw, who believes he is one of the best in his class.

Shaw complimented Anthony's fast improvement, going from a bench player to being Long Island Lutheran's top performer. He also noted that the Syracuse commit knows how to get clean looks, though his strength, footwork and balance still need work. However, he noted a lot of potential from the guard, who may be "right on the verge of a jump.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback