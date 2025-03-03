La La Anthony shares throwback video of Kiyan Anthony where he claims she has "secret service" following him

With Kiyan Anthony about to turn 18 years old, his mom, actress and TV host La La Anthony, has been reminiscing about her son when he was younger. On Sunday, she posted a throwback video of a much younger Kiyan, still 14 years old, asking his mom if he could visit some girls. La La refuses, but he still tries to get her to say yes.

In the video, Kiyan Anthony claimed that La La had "secret service" follow him to a girl's place. This got an immediate reaction from his mom.

"I was trying to see some girls, Kiyan Anthony said. "She has 'secret service' following me into the place."

"I did not have secret service follow you," argued La La.

Kiyan then cut his mother off and asked viewers if he should be allowed to visit girls. La La reacts to this as well.

"You should not be visiting girls at 14 years old!" La La Anthony said.

When it comes to Kiyan dealing with girls, La La often does not go silent, with her confronting her son about them now and then. She famously confronted the four-star Syracuse signee about girls giving her their numbers and asked him to stop it. Kiyan Anthony just laughed this off.

La La Anthony reflects on Kiyan Anthony growing up so fast

With Kiyan Anthony already a senior and the school year nearing its end, this means that he would be leaving the nest soon and going to Syracuse to play for the Orange. This has gotten La La in a reflective mood when she spoke with Jazmyn Summers in an interview published on Monday.

"And you remember when he was a little baby, and now look at him balling," she said. You look up, and you’re like, this went by fast. And now he’s on his way."

She also addressed him leaving for Syracuse, saying that while she is excited for him, she also feels lonely with her house about to be empty soon.

"As a mom, you never want your kid to leave the house. It just happens so quickly," she said. "I’m going to be in this house by myself. I get sad about that, but I am super excited for him and his journey as a college student, as a college athlete, just as a young man stepping into his own, there’s nothing that I’m more proud of. So I’m really excited."

La La Anthony has been supportive of Kiyan, from travelling for several hours just to see him play to accompanying him on official visits.

