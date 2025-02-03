"Can’t have him ending up like Travis": Fans react as La La Anthony jokes about female attention for son Kiyan Anthony

As an up-and-coming basketball star, four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony does attract a lot of girls, and sometimes, these girls are bold enough to ask his mom, La La Anthony, for his number. Some even give her their numbers, but the actress and TV host has had enough and confronted her only son regarding these girls.

"Stop having girls giving me your number at games! Stop having girls hand me their numbers at your games!" La La told her son in a post shared by sportscenternext.

This interaction between mother and son then had fans talking, with some joking that he might end up like other athletes, while others joked about the courage of these girls asking La La Anthony of all people so they could hit on her son.

"Gotta protect bro, can’t have him ending up like Travis," said one commenter.

"They bold going up to his mom and his mom is LaLa lol yea they bold," one commenter pointed out.

"She better than me because I would have ripped it to shreds…," said another commenter.

Meanwhile, others brought up the topic of his dad, Carmelo, who reportedly had an affair while he was married to La La:

"It’s cute when he doing it but it wasn’t cute when pops did it lol," one fan pointed out.

"Like father like son she having flashbacks." another commenter jested.

"Why are these girls comfortable giving her their numbers for her son???? Bold and disrespectful. If she don’t rip those numbers up in those girls faces and tell them to go away!!." said another fan.

Hoops fans react to La La Anthony confronting Kiyan Anthony about girls approaching her for his number (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

Kiyan Anthony has had a very close relationship with his mom, and she even tried to make her follow her path in acting instead of basketball. However, the four-star previously admitted he could not act and preferred basketball.

La La Anthony said she knows if Kiyan Anthony sneaks out

Should Kiyan sneak out of the house, however, it seems that La La would know. During an interview with Complex earlier this month, La La revealed that she knows his location on her phone.

"I have your location on my phone, you know that, right?" La La told Kiyan Anthony (2:23).

Despite this, the actress has been very supportive of her son, even appearing on her ex's podcast last November when he announced his commitment to Syracuse.

