IN PHOTOS: Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony recaps heartwarming moments in New York in IG photo dump with son Kiyan Anthony 

Actress and TV host La La Anthony often posts about her one and only son, four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony. She often goes out of her way to watch him compete, traveling hours just to do so, as well as hanging out with him whenever she is in New York. This is evident in the actress' latest New York photo dump from Sunday, where she featured her son in several photos.

From her usual selfies with her son to playing some Uno against him and some friends, La La Anthony makes sure to feature her son a lot.

Kiyan Anthony had been very busy over the last month, especially as his Long Island Lutheran Crusaders have ended their regular season and are preparing for the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament, which will tip off on Mar. 5.

Kiyan missed much of the season due to injury, with Long Island Lutheran struggling during several stretches. Now that he is back, however, the Crusaders have been undefeated and are on a 15-game winning streak. This late surge, however, did not help in the standings, as LuHi is still entering the tournament as the No. 7 seed.

Long Island Lutheran ended the season with an 18-5 overall record and a 7-4 record in the Nike EYBL Scholastic league.

La La Anthony talks about Kiyan Anthony finally leaving for Syracuse

With this now being Kiyan's senior year, his mom, La La, will soon find her house quieter as he is bound to leave for Syracuse. She said in an interview with Jazmyn Summers that she is already gearing up for it but has mixed feelings.

“I’m super excited for his journey and this next part of his journey,” she said. "But as a mom, you never want your kid to leave the house. It just happens so quickly.

“I’m still young. I’m like, I’m going to be in this house by myself. I get sad about that, but I am super excited for him and his journey. And, you know, as a college student, as a college athlete, just as a young man, stepping into his own, like, there’s nothing that I’m more proud of."

La La has been supportive of Kiyan's collegiate decision, accompanying him with Carmelo Anthony to Syracuse in 2023 for his official visit to the school, as well as being present when he announced his commitment to the Orange last year.

