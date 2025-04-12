"Lot of eyes watching you": NBA champion Jamal Murray shares his advice to the World Team ahead of the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

It is already Nike Hoop Summit weekend, with the big game scheduled for Saturday. The game has produced a lot of stars from both Team USA and the World Team, including former NBA champ Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets. Murray, who represented Canada for Team World in 2014 and 2015. He had a special message for this year's Team World players.

The NBA All-Star was in Portland to cheer on Team World for the Nike Hoop Summit and gave an inspiring message to the new Team World.

"Well, they're gonna get real good exposure and, uh, can't really gonna call it, but you get to play along with some of the best players at your age from around the world," he said.

He also addressed the fact that there would be a lot of scouts watching the game, especially from the NBA, who might get interested in an international player coming in from Europe, Africa, or Asia who is relatively unknown in the US.

"Just make the most of it, have fun coz there is gonna be a lot of eyes watching you, and just go and try to play your game, that's all," he added.

Murray popped off in his second time playing the Nike Hoop Summit game in 2015, dropping 30 points in a very close 103-101 win for Team World. With this performance, he grabbed a lot of attention, which eventually led him to the NBA and an NBA title with the Nuggets alongside fellow Team World alum Nikola Jokic.

Who will be playing for Team World during the Nike Hoop Summit 2025?

Team World will enter the Nike Hoop Summit 2025 with a mix of US-based and overseas players. The biggest name is Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, who will be representing Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Tajh Ariza, the son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza, is half-Japanese and will represent Japan, while Overtime Elite star Shon Abaev will represent Israel along with Omer Mayer. Five-star UConn signee Eric Reibe, who played for The Bullis School, will be representing Germany.

Another player US fans might be familiar with is Benin's Tounde Yessoufou, who wowed many by winning the McDonald's All-American Game's Slam Dunk Contest and was part of the winning team, the West.

International stars include Ikena Alozie (Nigeria), Bogoljub Markovic (Serbia), David Mirkovic (Montenegro), Boyuan Zhang (China), Dame Sarr (Italy), and Jaion Pitt (Canada).

