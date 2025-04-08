"Best Duo Ever": Carlos Boozer lauds his twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer as they conclude an astonishing HS career 

After winning the Chipotle National Championship, Cayden and Cameron Boozer ended their time at Christopher Columbus High School with a high. The Boozer Twins are now considered one of the best duos in high school basketball after their legendary run.

There have been talks of Cayden and Cameron Boozer being the best duo of all time, something that was addressed during their interview with Strictly Bball during the Chipotle Nationals.

A former NBA All-Star agrees with this sentiment, with their dad, former Utah Jazz star Carlos Boozer, agreeing in the comments section:

"Best Duo Ever," Carlos Boozer commented.

Carlos Boozer reacts to Boozer Twins' wrapping up their legendary high school careers (Source: IG/ strictlybball)

The Boozer Twins often come as a set, with them playing for Nightrydas Elite throughout their Nike EYBL careers and also for Columbus throughout their high school careers. They played in the same team for the McDonald's All-American Game, the East, and will both be playing for the Duke Blue Devils in college.

While Cameron has more personal achievements than Cayden, being a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year, both of them are Chipotle National Champions, three-time Nike EYBL champions, four-time Florida state champions, and more. Both are also considered five-star prospects, though Cameron is ranked much higher.

They entered the Chipotle Nationals as the No. 1 seed and were also the heavy favorites to win it all. They began their campaign with a bye and then beat Wasatch Academy in the second round, 76-62.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer then had a nail-biter of a semifinal against Brewster Academy on Friday, with Cayden Boozer winning it for the Explorers with a buzzer-beater, 47-45. On Saturday, they took on Jaden Toombs, Jermaine O'Neal Jr., and Dynamic Prep in the finals, winning 67-49.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer team up with Kiyan Anthony during the Jordan Brand Classic

After winning the Chipotle Nationals, Cayden and Cameron Boozer may be playing their final high school basketball game ever. This will be during the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington DC.

They will be playing together once again, as they will be part of Team Air 2025, which will also include fellow NBA son Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. Their other teammates include Kansas signee Darryn Peterson and uncommitted five-star Brayden Burries.

Their opponents will be Team Flight, which will include No. 1 AJ Dybantsa, Arkansas signees Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, and Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr.

