WATCH: $3,800,000 NIL-valued BYU signee AJ Dybantsa gives a look at his custom-themed Nike GT Future kicks

Top 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa, whose NIL value is estimated at $3,800,000 according to On3, has a partnership with Nike. The promising athlete showed off some new kicks during the McDonald's All-American Game last week.

On Monday, he was at it again, this time showing off a custom yellow Nike GT Future during one of his practice sessions.

During the McDonald's All-American Game's slam dunk contest, the five-star small forward wore a custom pair of Nike KD 18s. These came in McDonald's colors of red, yellow and black, and the pair featured not just KD's logo, but also AJ Dybantsa's.

As for his new pair of kicks, it also had some red (the Nike logo) in it, with some black trim; the shoes were mostly yellow. The pair did show AJ's logo on the soles. The video also gave a lot of close-ups of Dybantsa's new shoes.

As for whether this colorway version of AJ Dybantsa's shoes would hit the market is still uncertain. However, the black version of the Nike GT Future is set for release during the 2025 holiday season. Each pair will go for approximately $190, but may cost more once the tariffs take effect.

The GT Future is part of Nike's Air Zoom 'Greater Than' series, which also features the GT Jump, GT Cut and the GT Hustle. Its design borrows elements from older Nike models, such as the Air Foamposite One and Zoom Hyperflight, with the design being described as "futuristic."

AJ Dybantsa to play for Team Flight during the Jordan Brand Classic

Speaking of Nike and AJ Dybantsa, before he heads to BYU, the five-star will be participating in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18. The game will be held at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC, with some of the best players participating in the annual high school all-star game.

The rosters for the game have been revealed, and Dybantsa will be playing for Team Flight. His teammates will include Arkansas signees Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, as well as Montverde Academy and Florida commit CJ Ingram.

Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr. and UConn signee Darius Adams will also be playing for Team Flight 2025.

Their opponents will be Team Air 2025, and it will include Dybantsa's rival this season, Darryn Peterson, who won the MVP award during last week's McDonald's All-American Game.

Both MDAAG MVPs will be part of Team Air, as Cameron Boozer will also be part of the team, along with his twin brother, Cayden. Finally, other members include Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and five-star Brayden Burries.

