BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares 2-word reaction to Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn's poster moment over Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 25, 2025 17:33 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Montverde Academy vs Utah Prep - Source: Getty

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, may regularly wow experts and fans, but the BYU signee is not above being impressed by his fellow players himself. This was evident when he saw Phoenix Suns rookie Ryann Dunn posterizing none other than defensive powerhouse and former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During a fastbreak with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter, Dunn slammed the ball without care as the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year tried to block him. The dunk elicited a reaction on Instagram from Dybantsa.

AJ Dybantsa reacts to Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn putting Giannis Antetokounmpo into a poster. (Source: Instagram/ aj.dybantsa)
AJ Dybantsa reacts to Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn putting Giannis Antetokounmpo into a poster. (Source: Instagram/ aj.dybantsa)
"OMG RD," Dybantsa wrote.
The Suns won 108-106, with Dunn providing 12 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant led the team with 38 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Dybantysa is a big Durant fan, which explains why he was closely following the game. When he announced his commitment to BYU in December, the five-star small forward said on ESPN's "First Take" that Durant is his favorite player despite not having the same playstyle as the former NBA MVP.

Dybantsa has an indirect connection with the Suns as his reason for signing with BYU is former Phoenix Suns assistant coach and current BYU head coach Kevin Young. Young started recruiting Dybantsa even when he was still a Suns assistant coach, with Dybantsa being impressed with Young's NBA credentials.

AJ Dybantsa wants to play in FIBA U-19 World Cup before heading to BYU

Before AJ Dybantsa heads to BYU, though, he plans to return to USA Basketball for his third time to try to win his third gold medal. He reaffirmed his commitment to the red, white and blue during a news conference at The Grind Session World Championships on Sunday.

"I'm trying to be a three-time gold medalist before I even start college," Dybantsa said.

The FIBA U-19 World Cup will take place from June 28 to July 6 in Switzerland. Dybantsa won gold during the 2023 FIBA Americas U-16 championships in Merida, Mexico and then won the 2024 FIBA U-17 World Cup in Turkey. He averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during the 2024 edition of the U-17 World Cup.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
