BYU signee AJ Dybantsa sets a lofty ambition of "trying to be a 3-time gold medallist" even before he starts playing for the Cougars

Five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is already a decorated international basketball star, winning gold for the United States twice in international basketball. He won gold during the FIBA Americas U-16 championships in Merida, Mexico, back in 2023. He then won gold again during the FIBA U-17 World Cup in Turkey last year.

Now, before he even gets to BYU, he wants to represent the Stars and Stripes for the third time and win gold for the USA at the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Switzerland. The tournament will take place from June 28 to July 6, 2025. He explained so during a press conference at "The Grind Session World Championships" on Sunday.

"I'm trying to be a three-time gold medalist before I even start college," said AJ Dybantsa regarding the 2025 FIBA U-19 World Cup in Switzerland.

The five-star Utah Prep star has been a dominant force in international basketball, averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during the 2024 edition of the U-17 World Cup.

He scored 19 points in their group phase opener against France and then 19 points again in their second-round game against Guinea. He had been very consistent for USA Basketball, averaging 20.4 minutes per game during that tournament.

After his possible third stint with USA Basketball, AJ Dybantsa is heading to Provo, Utah, to suit up for the BYU Cougars. He chose the school largely in part because of Kevin Young, who had been very aggressive in recruiting the five-star, as well as being attracted to his NBA-level coaching staff.

Young is a former NBA coach, previously working as an assistant for the Phoenix Suns, and began recruiting Dybantsa before he officially became the BYU coach.

AJ Dybantsa's double-double not enough to save Utah Prep from Grind Session World Cup elimination

This had been a tough season for the Utah Prep Athletes, even with AJ Dybantsa mostly carrying the team with MVP performances. This was evident when the Athletes were eliminated in the Grind Session semifinal by Canadian school Fort Erie on Saturday, 64-61.

The ever-consistent Dybantsa had a double-double performance with 36 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals. Fellow BYU signee Xavion Staton added 10 points and three rebounds with two blocks.

However, this was not enough as Fort Erie's Chris Kumu led the Canadians with 19 points, two assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block.

