WATCH: No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa shares intense practice snippet to celebrate Jamal Crawford’s birthday

No. 1-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa had been working out a lot with NBA stars, both past and present. From Paul George to Chris Paul, the five-star BYU signee has not been shy about training with some of basketball's best. On Thursday, he posted about working out with Jamal Crawford for the former New York Knick's birthday.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa posts video of practice with NBA legend Jamal Crawford (Source: Instagram/ aj.dybantsa)

"Happy Bday My Guyzer @jamalcrawford," Dybantsa wrote in the caption of his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

The video showed Dybantsa playing one-on-one against Crawford, with the five-star small forward trying to shake off the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, also regarded as a good defender. Crawford celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday and is known to impart his knowledge to younger players, including high school stars.

Dybantsa has made it clear that he wants to make it to the NBA as fast as possible, so he chose BYU because of its coaching staff with NBA experience. Despite this, the Brockton, Massachusetts native is expected to be a one-and-done for the Cougars, meaning he will leave after one season and head directly to the NBA draft.

Ad

As for Crawford, he now works as a basketball analyst and often works on several NBA games. His son JJ is still in middle school but is now being hyped up as a possible high-value recruit.

AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep make it to The Grind Session World Championship Final Four

Meanwhile, the season is not yet over for AJ Dybantsa and the Utah Prep Athletes as they are competing in The Grind Session World Championships. On Sunday, the No. 1-ranked recruit from the class of 2025 led his team to a quarterfinal victory over Winston Salem, 88-75.

Ad

Dybantsa was named Player of the Game with a double-double performance, scoring 32 and grabbing 15 rebounds. He also had four assists, three steals and three blocks. His teammate, Anthony Felesi, added 19 points and six rebounds, while Winston Salem was led by Adriel Nyorha, who had 21 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This means that Utah Prep is now in the semifinals and will be taking on the Canadian school Fort Erie. The team previously beat Utah Prep 72-70 during Grind Session Toronto in November.

Expand Tweet

The game is scheduled on Saturday, with the winner moving on to the final to take on the winner between DME Academy and Prolific Prep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback