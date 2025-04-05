Carlos Boozer reacts to Duke-bound son Cayden Boozer's nail-biting bucket at the Chipotle Nationals

Cayden Boozer delivered a clutch performance on Friday, sinking a game-winning shot to lead No. 1 Columbus past No. 4 Brewster Academy, 47-45, in the Chipotle Nationals semifinals. With less than a second left, the midrange jumper secured Columbus' spot in the championship.

Cayden's father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, celebrated the moment on Instagram.

Carlos Boozer reacts to Cayden Boozer's clutch shot vs. Brewster Academy (Source: IG/ mrcbooz)

Carlos shared a post that also had the video of the shot, originally posted by Recruits Zone, highlighting Cayden's pivotal play that sent the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers to the final.

Cameron Boozer had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, along with one assist, four blocks and one steal. The man of the hour, Cayden Boozer, had nine points, two rebounds and nine assists. Five-star junior Caleb Gaskins added nine points, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

In the final, they will face Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and Jayden Toombs' Dynamic Prep. Dynamic Prep, coached by former NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, has been red-hot, beating Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep on Friday.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer will play their first Chipotle Nationals final

Cameron and Cayden Boozer have led Columbus to four straight Florida state championships and the No. 1 seed in this year's Chipotle Nationals. Despite their dominance, the Explorers had never reached the tournament final, falling to Cooper Flagg's Montverde Academy last year. This year marks their first championship appearance.

Montverde Academy, now rebuilding without Flagg, was eliminated in the first round by Dynamic Prep. Columbus previously defeated Dynamic Prep 73-55 in December but faces a tougher rematch.

This rematch will be different as both teams are hungry for their first national championship. It will be a battle between two of the best duos in high school basketball, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, against Jayden Toombs and Jermaine O'Neal Jr.

